Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact BHP Billiton (BBL) Share Price

Media coverage about BHP Billiton (NYSE:BBL) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BHP Billiton earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the mining company an impact score of 46.1278925700376 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

BHP Billiton stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.73. 1,599,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908,136. The company has a market cap of $41,954.88, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BHP Billiton has a 52-week low of $28.73 and a 52-week high of $45.43.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This is an increase from BHP Billiton’s previous None dividend of $0.86. This represents a dividend yield of 5.31%. BHP Billiton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of BHP Billiton in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Billiton in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About BHP Billiton

BHP Billiton Plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, thermal energy coal, and oil and gas properties.

