Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect BHP Billiton (BHP) Stock Price

Media stories about BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BHP Billiton earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the mining company an impact score of 46.8079127936774 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of BHP stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.43. 3,196,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,013,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.75. BHP Billiton has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $50.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $71,332.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from BHP Billiton’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. BHP Billiton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

BHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Investec raised shares of BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of BHP Billiton from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Billiton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.37.

About BHP Billiton

BHP Billiton Limited is a global resources company. The Company is a producer of various commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium. Its segments include Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas.

