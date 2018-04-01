Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, March 23rd.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $55.00 target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $40.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $46.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1,858.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.67.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $87.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.30 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 19.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 54,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $2,362,894.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tom Rice sold 22,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $942,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,146 shares of company stock worth $4,251,269. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 266.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/bidaskclub-downgrades-pacific-premier-bancorp-ppbi-to-hold-updated.html.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. Its deposit products include checking, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial business loans, lines of credit, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, agribusiness loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, farmland, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential, one-to-four family real estate, commercial and industrial, and franchise lending; warehouse repurchase facilities; and credit facilities to Home Owners' Associations (HOA) and HOA management companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.