BidaskClub Downgrades Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) to Sell

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Hilliard Lyons raised Take-Two Interactive Software from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $97.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11,185.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $57.36 and a 1 year high of $129.25.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $653.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.08 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 9.43%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $46,271.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,898,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,011,000 after purchasing an additional 403,740 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.1% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,843,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,705,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,390,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,663,000 after purchasing an additional 257,555 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 96.9% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,065,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,923,000 after purchasing an additional 524,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,662,000 after purchasing an additional 106,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc is a developer, publisher and marketer of entertainment for consumers around the world. The Company develops and publishes products through its labels, Rockstar Games and 2K. It operates through publishing segment. It has a portfolio of software content for the hardware platforms in a range of genres, including action, adventure, family/casual, racing, role-playing, shooter, sports and strategy, which it distributes across the world.

