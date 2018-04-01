BidaskClub Lowers Yandex (YNDX) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on YNDX. ValuEngine raised Yandex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Yandex in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. TheStreet raised Yandex from a c rating to a b+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Yandex to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yandex has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.91.

Get Yandex alerts:

NASDAQ YNDX opened at $39.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,872.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.65. Yandex has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $44.49.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.32%. Yandex’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.94 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Yandex will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YNDX. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yandex during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Yandex during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Yandex during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Yandex during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Yandex during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/bidaskclub-lowers-yandex-yndx-to-buy.html.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V. operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices. It provides maps and location-based services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, and Yandex.Transport; Yandex.Mail that provides users access to their email accounts; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather, a service that offers hyperlocal weather information; and Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.