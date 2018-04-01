Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, March 23rd.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ACGL. Wells Fargo set a $96.00 target price on Arch Capital Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.59. 1,090,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,450. The company has a market cap of $11,699.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $83.16 and a twelve month high of $102.60.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 11.21%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Donald Lyons sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $536,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Constantine Iordanou purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $166,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,847,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,488,000 after acquiring an additional 436,449 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,692,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,628,000 after acquiring an additional 165,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,176,000 after acquiring an additional 16,567 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,143,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,652,000 after acquiring an additional 68,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 867,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,731,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

