CSX (CSX) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, March 23rd.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS set a $68.00 price target on shares of CSX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 17th. Scotiabank set a $55.00 target price on shares of CSX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.87.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $55.71 on Friday. CSX has a 52-week low of $46.04 and a 52-week high of $60.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $49,427.92, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. CSX had a net margin of 47.96% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. research analysts predict that CSX will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in CSX by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in CSX by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/bidaskclub-upgrades-csx-csx-to-buy-updated.html.

About CSX

CSX Corporation is a transportation company. The Company provides rail-based freight transportation services, including traditional rail service and transport of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations.

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.