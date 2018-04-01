ValuEngine Lowers Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BIG. MKM Partners set a $58.00 target price on shares of Big Lots and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Big Lots from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Northcoast Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Shares of BIG stock opened at $43.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $64.42. The firm has a market cap of $1,829.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.14. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Big Lots will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Big Lots’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

In related news, CEO David J. Campisi sold 25,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $1,201,828.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy A. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,610,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,414 shares of company stock valued at $2,649,828 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Big Lots by 78.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the third quarter valued at about $200,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “ValuEngine Lowers Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) to Hold” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/big-lots-big-cut-to-hold-at-valuengine-updated.html.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a non-traditional, discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments; consumables category, which comprises health and beauty, plastics, paper, chemical, and pet departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion bedding, utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; hard home category, including small appliances, table top, food preparation, stationery, greeting cards, and home maintenance departments; and furniture category consisting of upholstery, mattress, ready-to-assemble, and case goods departments.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.