Big Yellow Group (BYG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 882.50 ($12.19).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BYG. Goldman Sachs lowered shares of Big Yellow Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 960 ($13.26) price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 830 ($11.47) to GBX 900 ($12.43) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 835 ($11.54) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Big Yellow Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 820 ($11.33) to GBX 920 ($12.71) in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 950 ($13.13) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Monday, January 15th.

In other news, insider Vince Niblett purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 867 ($11.98) per share, with a total value of £26,010 ($35,935.34).

Big Yellow Group stock traded down GBX 12 ($0.17) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 841.50 ($11.63). 265,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,567. Big Yellow Group has a 52 week low of GBX 694.50 ($9.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 910.50 ($12.58). The stock has a market capitalization of $1,380.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,107.24.

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in the provision of self-storage and related services. The Company operates from a platform of approximately 89 stores, including 16 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. The Company also owns over seven Big Yellow self-storage development sites (including two extensions sites), of which two have planning consent.

