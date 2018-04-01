Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Biogen earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.7030798464778 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $321.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $321.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $340.00 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.07.

BIIB stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $273.82. 1,237,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $57,930.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. Biogen has a 1 year low of $244.28 and a 1 year high of $370.57.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The biotechnology company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.18). Biogen had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.04 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Biogen will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Pangia sold 5,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.65, for a total value of $1,922,518.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,759,631.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total transaction of $75,324.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,808.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,128 shares of company stock worth $2,601,512 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to people living with serious neurological, rare and autoimmune diseases. The Company markets products, including TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS), FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis and SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

