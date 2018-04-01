BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, March 24th.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BSTC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSTC opened at $44.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $319.21, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.55. BioSpecifics Technologies has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $58.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,377,000 after buying an additional 31,886 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 385,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,723,000 after purchasing an additional 174,584 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 269,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC raised its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 17.0% during the third quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 170,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 24,696 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioSpecifics Technologies

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company involved in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications. The Company has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures, a Bermuda unlimited liability company (Endo Global Ventures), an affiliate of Endo International plc (Endo), for injectable collagenase for marketed indications and indications in development.

