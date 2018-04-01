BitBay (BAY) Price Hits $0.0356 on Exchanges

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One BitBay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, C-CEX and Bittrex. During the last week, BitBay has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitBay has a market capitalization of $35.91 million and $379,641.00 worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00198198 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00053933 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Atmos (ATMS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000491 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CybCSec (XCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitBay Profile

BitBay (BAY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,010,076,886 coins. BitBay’s official website is bitbay.market. BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBay is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency with a 1% APY in staking rewards. BitBay provides many additional tools like smart-contract capabilities, an in-wallet decentralized e-commerce platform, “Pay-to-Email” transactions, asset pegging and more. “

BitBay Coin Trading

BitBay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, C-CEX and Bittrex. It is not presently possible to purchase BitBay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBay must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBay using one of the exchanges listed above.

