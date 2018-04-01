BitBay (BAY) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $419,071.00

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One BitBay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0334 or 0.00000509 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and C-CEX. During the last seven days, BitBay has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. BitBay has a market cap of $33.71 million and $419,071.00 worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00199239 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 43.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00054042 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Atmos (ATMS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000560 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CybCSec (XCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitBay Profile

BitBay is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,010,076,886 coins. BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitBay is bitbay.market. The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBay is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency with a 1% APY in staking rewards. BitBay provides many additional tools like smart-contract capabilities, an in-wallet decentralized e-commerce platform, “Pay-to-Email” transactions, asset pegging and more. “

BitBay Coin Trading

BitBay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, C-CEX and Bittrex. It is not possible to purchase BitBay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBay must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

