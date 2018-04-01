Bitcedi (BXC) One Day Volume Tops $1,101.00

Bitcedi (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 30.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Bitcedi coin can now be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcedi has a total market cap of $64,818.00 and $1,101.00 worth of Bitcedi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcedi has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000234 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000665 BTC.

QuazarCoin (QCN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcedi Profile

Bitcedi (CRYPTO:BXC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2016. Bitcedi’s total supply is 9,616,277 coins and its circulating supply is 5,756,371 coins. Bitcedi’s official website is bitcedi.org. Bitcedi’s official Twitter account is @bitcedis and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcedi

Bitcedi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy Bitcedi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcedi must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcedi using one of the exchanges listed above.

