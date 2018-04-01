bitCNY (BITCNY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.85 Million

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $26.85 million and approximately $8.37 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, bitCNY has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One bitCNY token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00002498 BTC on exchanges including Coinbene, BitShares Asset Exchange, OpenLedger DEX and AEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003001 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00699006 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00162204 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033135 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00030792 BTC.

bitCNY Token Profile

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 157,436,000 tokens. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

bitCNY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Coinbene, BitShares Asset Exchange and AEX. It is not presently possible to purchase bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

