BitCoal (COAL) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $362.00

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 1st. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for about $0.0224 or 0.00000327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. BitCoal has a market cap of $100,583.00 and approximately $362.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.02 or 0.02576010 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00020887 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012000 BTC.

Interplanetary Broadcast Coin (IPBC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00017887 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006195 BTC.

IntenseCoin (ITNS) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000050 BTC.

LeviarCoin (XLC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000559 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2016. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitCoal Coin Trading

BitCoal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is not presently possible to purchase BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

