Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $8,999.00

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 29.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $12.25 million and approximately $8,999.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00009874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitstamp, xBTCe, ZB.COM and GetBTC. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 74.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007128 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002994 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00698701 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014482 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00161295 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033162 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00031231 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,925,650 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

Bitcoin Atom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAX, CoinEgg, Bitonic, Quoine, Livecoin, RightBTC, TOPBTC, Foxbit, BitBay, BitGrail, itBit, BitMarket, ACX, BX Thailand, Bibox, Tidex, Paribu, Cryptopia, Liqui, Bit-Z, Mercado Bitcoin, BTCBOX, CoinsBank, Exmo, Bitbank, YoBit, CEX.IO, Gemini, Gate.io, Binance, BTC-Alpha, Huobi, OkCoin Intl., Bitso, GetBTC, Coinone, EXX, Bitfinex, Poloniex, Independent Reserve, Coinsquare, Negocie Coins, xBTCe, BtcTrade.im, BitMEX, OEX, BTCC, Lbank, Bithumb, Korbit, AEX, Coinbene, Mr. Exchange, Coinrail, Luno, DSX, Kucoin, OKEx, AidosMarket, LakeBTC, Coinnest, ZB.COM, QuadrigaCX, Bittrex, BL3P, Gatecoin, Bitcoin Indonesia, Zaif, CoolCoin, Upbit, HitBTC, BTCTurk, Bitstamp, BTC Markets, Fisco, bitFlyer, Coinfloor and WEX. It is not presently possible to buy Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

