Bitcoin Cash Price Down 33.8% This Week (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 33.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $11.03 billion and approximately $320.40 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $646.80 or 0.09489640 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, BitGrail, BitBay and Bitbank.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,854.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00021005 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00155628 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.84 or 0.01924880 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00021415 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015836 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002913 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002410 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007998 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 17,050,200 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is bitcoincash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Also BCH will adjust the difficulty every 6 blocks as opposed to 2016 blocks as with Bitcoin.Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer.Specification”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMEX, Coinnest, Negocie Coins, Bitcoin Indonesia, Lbank, CoinExchange, Bleutrade, Bitbank, Bitfinex, BitBay, GDAX, Paribu, BtcTrade.im, BTCTurk, itBit, Quoine, Poloniex, bitFlyer, Coinone, Independent Reserve, BX Thailand, YoBit, OKEx, Coinroom, BTCBOX, Cryptopia, Coinfloor, Coinsquare, GetBTC, HitBTC, Upbit, Exmo, Livecoin, Mr. Exchange, Foxbit, Bibox, Bithumb, BTCC, Coinrail, Bitonic, BTC Markets, CoolCoin, Korbit, QuadrigaCX, Zaif, Gate.io, Bit-Z, Binance, Kraken, Bitstamp, Fisco, Liqui, WEX, Huobi, CEX.IO, CoinEgg, Kucoin, Allcoin, Bitso, BL3P, RightBTC, BitGrail, xBTCe, Gemini, Tidex, LakeBTC, Gatecoin, Luno, ZB.COM, EXX, CoinsBank, Bittrex and ACX. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Cash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.