Bitcoin Gold Market Cap Tops $695.69 Million (CRYPTO:BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for $41.12 or 0.00607555 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, CoinExchange, BTC Markets and BitMarket. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $695.69 million and approximately $8.65 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 32.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.57 or 0.02682540 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00237063 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00067933 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00011046 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00069001 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00336605 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,016,936 coins and its circulating supply is 16,916,936 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Gold is a fork of the Bitcoin blockchain that occurred at block 491407. It implements a new PoW algorithm, Equihash, which makes it ASIC-resistant and can only be mined by GPUs rigs. The purpose of Bitcoin Gold is to make mining decentralized again following Satoshi Nakamoto’s vision of “1 CPU = 1 vote”.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, Bleutrade, itBit, GDAX, Kucoin, Fisco, BTC Markets, WEX, Lbank, BL3P, Gatecoin, Coinfloor, YoBit, LakeBTC, CoinExchange, Bitso, bitFlyer, BitMarket, Gate.io, Binance, Coinnest, Coinrail, Korbit, Bittrex, Coinroom, ACX, Quoine, BTCTurk, Huobi, Livecoin, Coinone, Bitstamp, Mr. Exchange, Paribu, Bitbank, OKEx, ZB.COM, Liqui, Zaif, HitBTC, Poloniex, Luno, BitBay, GetBTC, Allcoin, xBTCe, Bibox, BTCC, BigONE, Bitfinex, Bithumb, Independent Reserve, BitGrail, Bit-Z, Bitcoin Indonesia, RightBTC, Tidex, CEX.IO, Foxbit, Coinsquare, CoolCoin, Gemini, Cryptopia, BitMEX, BTCBOX, BX Thailand, EXX, Negocie Coins, Bitonic, Upbit, QuadrigaCX and CoinEgg. It is not presently possible to purchase Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

