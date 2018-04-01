Bitcoin (BTC) Price Hits $6,854.68 on Exchanges

Bitcoin (CURRENCY:BTC) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $6,854.68 on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Kraken, Zaif and Korbit. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a market cap of $116.20 billion and approximately $4.52 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $646.80 or 0.09489640 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00021005 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00155628 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.84 or 0.01924880 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00021415 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015836 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002913 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002410 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007998 BTC.

Bitcoin Profile

Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 16,952,412 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority or banks; managing transactions and the issuing of bitcoins is carried out collectively by the network. Although other cryptocurrencies have come before, Bitcoin is the first decentralized cryptocurrency – Its reputation has spawned copies and evolution in the space.With the largest variety of markets and the biggest value – having reached a peak of 18 billion USD – Bitcoin is here to stay. As with any new invention, there can be improvements or flaws in the initial model however the community and a team of dedicated developers are pushing to overcome any obstacle they come across. It is also the most traded cryptocurrency and one of the main entry points for all the other cryptocurrencies. The price is as unstable as always and it can go up or down by 10%-20% in a single day.Bitcoin is an SHA-256 POW coin with 21,000,000 total minable coins. The block time is 10 minutes. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kraken, Coinone, Allcoin, xBTCe, Quoine, Binance, ZB.COM, Foxbit, OKEx, YoBit, Coinroom, EXX, QuadrigaCX, BTC Markets, Fisco, BitBay, Coinfloor, Lbank, Kucoin, BTCTurk, itBit, Independent Reserve, Korbit, Poloniex, CoinEgg, Upbit, Bitbank, Livecoin, Bitonic, Bitso, CEX.IO, Zaif, GetBTC, BitMEX, ACX, BtcTrade.im, Bitfinex, Coinsquare, RightBTC, BTCC, Coinnest, BX Thailand, GDAX, Huobi, Coinrail, BL3P, Bitstamp, Paribu, bitFlyer, Bleutrade, Exmo, LakeBTC, Mr. Exchange, CoinExchange, Bit-Z, BTCBOX, Bittrex, Bithumb, Negocie Coins, HitBTC, Tidex, Gate.io, CoinsBank, Gatecoin, CoolCoin, Bitcoin Indonesia, WEX, Liqui, Cryptopia, BitGrail, Luno, Gemini and Bibox. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

