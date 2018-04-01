Bitcoin Lightning Trading 31.7% Lower This Week (BLT)

Bitcoin Lightning (CURRENCY:BLT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 17th. Bitcoin Lightning has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Bitcoin Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Lightning has traded down 31.7% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Lightning coin can currently be purchased for $3.05 or 0.00030803 BTC on popular exchanges including OEX, Bitcoin Indonesia, Negocie Coins and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Lightning alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007115 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002959 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00701366 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00160417 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033097 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00030731 BTC.

Bitcoin Lightning Profile

Bitcoin Lightning’s genesis date was November 10th, 2017. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Lightning is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Lightning’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken. Bitcoin Lightning’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin Lightning’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Lightning is a coin designed to send fast, low-cost and secure transactions worldwide.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Lightning

Bitcoin Lightning can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AEX, CoolCoin, Bitcoin Indonesia, RightBTC, BtcTrade.im, Lbank, HitBTC, Bithumb, BitMEX, Bitbank, Poloniex, OEX, Liqui, ACX, BX Thailand, BTCBOX, Negocie Coins, Bit-Z, Luno, Foxbit, YoBit, Exmo, CEX.IO, Gate.io, BCC Exchange, Zaif, BL3P, Bitonic, Quoine, Bitso, Kucoin, Korbit, Allcoin, BitBay, Paribu, Bibox, Tidex, Cryptopia, AidosMarket, Binance, Fisco, Bitstamp, Bitfinex, xBTCe, BTC Markets, QuadrigaCX, itBit, bitFlyer, Gemini, GDAX, EXX, OKEx, BitGrail, GOPAX, Coinone, CoinFalcon, GetBTC, CoinsBank, CoinEgg, Upbit, Bittrex, Coinfloor, BTCC, Coinsquare, LakeBTC, Coinrail, TOPBTC, Huobi, Livecoin, ZB.COM, Gatecoin and WEX. It is not possible to buy Bitcoin Lightning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Lightning must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Lightning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Lightning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Lightning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.