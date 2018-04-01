Bitcoin Plus (CRYPTO:XBC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $136,703.00

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. Bitcoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $3.21 million and approximately $136,703.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be purchased for about $29.75 or 0.00429998 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Poloniex and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded 31.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00051227 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00031223 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011958 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00074222 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00020055 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00029952 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Profile

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 107,942 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Plus is www.bitcoinplus.org. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 10% annnualised interest rate.”

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

Bitcoin Plus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

