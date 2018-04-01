Bitdeal Price Hits $0.0039 on Major Exchanges (CRYPTO:BDL)

Bitdeal (CURRENCY:BDL) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last week, Bitdeal has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar. One Bitdeal coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Bitdeal has a total market capitalization of $677,332.00 and approximately $7,244.00 worth of Bitdeal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.15 or 0.01673130 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007063 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007383 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00016085 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00001112 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00021537 BTC.

Bitdeal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2017. Bitdeal’s total supply is 219,596,262 coins and its circulating supply is 175,583,793 coins. The official website for Bitdeal is bitdeal.co.in. Bitdeal’s official Twitter account is @bitdealuk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitdeal is a digital currency that allows two willing parties to conduct safe and private transactions anywhere around the world. “

Bitdeal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Bitdeal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitdeal must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitdeal using one of the exchanges listed above.

