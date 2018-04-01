bitEUR Reaches Market Cap of $146,949.00 (BITEUR)

bitEUR (CURRENCY:BITEUR) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 25th. In the last seven days, bitEUR has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. bitEUR has a total market cap of $146,949.00 and approximately $309.00 worth of bitEUR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitEUR token can now be purchased for $1.36 or 0.00020679 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007228 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002966 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00699832 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015255 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015257 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000456 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00034020 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00160005 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00028907 BTC.

About bitEUR

bitEUR’s total supply is 107,706 tokens. bitEUR’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for bitEUR is bit.ly/BitShares_EURO.

bitEUR Token Trading

bitEUR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is not presently possible to buy bitEUR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitEUR must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitEUR using one of the exchanges listed above.

