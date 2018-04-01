BitQuark (BTQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $80,868.00

BitQuark (CURRENCY:BTQ) traded 32% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One BitQuark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. BitQuark has a total market cap of $80,868.00 and $316.00 worth of BitQuark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitQuark has traded up 36% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitQuark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000140 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000450 BTC.

BitQuark Coin Profile

BTQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2014. BitQuark’s total supply is 9,803,566 coins. BitQuark’s official website is www.bitquark.info. BitQuark’s official Twitter account is @BitQuarkCoin.

BitQuark Coin Trading

BitQuark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is not currently possible to buy BitQuark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitQuark must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitQuark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for BitQuark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BitQuark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.