BitSend (BSD) Price Tops $0.50

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last seven days, BitSend has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00007254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin and Bittrex. BitSend has a total market cap of $9.25 million and approximately $697,931.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.45 or 0.04460210 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00001292 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000047 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00012132 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012541 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Condensate (RAIN) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000172 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 18,675,400 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send. The official website for BitSend is www.bitsend.info.

BitSend Coin Trading

BitSend can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Bittrex, Upbit and SouthXchange. It is not possible to buy BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

