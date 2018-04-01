Bitstar (BITS) Trading Down 22.2% Over Last 7 Days

Bitstar (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 25th. In the last week, Bitstar has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. One Bitstar coin can now be bought for $0.0257 or 0.00000380 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Bitstar has a market capitalization of $593,371.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Bitstar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitstar alerts:

Crave (CRAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002269 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Bitswift (SWIFT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006608 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001784 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000698 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010997 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded up 147.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00016700 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000482 BTC.

About Bitstar

Bitstar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2014. Bitstar’s total supply is 23,079,737 coins. Bitstar’s official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitstar’s official website is www.bitstarcoin.com. The Reddit community for Bitstar is /r/bitstar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitstar

Bitstar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy Bitstar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitstar must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitstar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.