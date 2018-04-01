Bitvolt Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (VOLT)

Bitvolt (CURRENCY:VOLT) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Bitvolt has a total market cap of $22,203.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of Bitvolt was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitvolt has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitvolt coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Particl (PART) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00138066 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00021049 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000126 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000525 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000068 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00001017 BTC.

PIECoin (PIE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Iconic (ICON) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Bitvolt Coin Profile

Bitvolt (CRYPTO:VOLT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2017. Bitvolt’s total supply is 61,608,156 coins and its circulating supply is 16,588,056 coins. Bitvolt’s official website is bitvolt.co.

Bitvolt Coin Trading

Bitvolt can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase Bitvolt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitvolt must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitvolt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

