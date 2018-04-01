Bitzeny Hits 1-Day Volume of $6,396.00 (CRYPTO:ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and $6,396.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000340 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, C-CEX, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, Bitzeny has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $115.70 or 0.01673610 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007071 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007399 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00016079 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00001111 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00021536 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

Bitzeny can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, C-CEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is not possible to purchase Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

