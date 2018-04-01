Black Hills Co. (BKH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Black Hills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase cut their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Williams Capital raised shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Ffcm LLC raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 1,201.5% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKH stock opened at $54.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $2,907.49, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.61. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $50.49 and a 52 week high of $72.02.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $455.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.05 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 10.83%. analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated utility company in the United States. The company's Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 210,000 electric customers in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

