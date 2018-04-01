Black Ridge Acquisition (BRACU) Getting Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Black Ridge Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRACU) has been trending positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Black Ridge Acquisition earned a news sentiment score of 0.39 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.0491384811742 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ BRACU traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,409. Black Ridge Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $10.56.

About Black Ridge Acquisition

Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The Company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, and reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company seeks to focus on search for target businesses in the energy or energy-related industries.

