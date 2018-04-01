BlackRock Inc. Has $122.42 Million Holdings in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,021,768 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,439 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.82% of Armstrong World Industries worth $122,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,631,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,467,000 after buying an additional 174,186 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,071,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,168,000 after purchasing an additional 190,895 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,247,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,914,000 after purchasing an additional 22,833 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,076,000 after purchasing an additional 99,230 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 250,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,826,000 after purchasing an additional 14,385 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Jefferies Group started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $56.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2,989.81, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $64.60.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $214.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.06 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 41.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc (AWI) is a global producer of ceiling systems. The Company owns and operates the Building Products (Ceilings) segment. The Company designs, manufactures and sells ceiling systems (primarily mineral fiber, fiberglass wool and metal) around the world. Its products are used in commercial and institutional buildings.

