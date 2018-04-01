Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,132,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,878 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.24% of Eagle Bancorp worth $123,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,631,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,391,000 after buying an additional 446,808 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,376,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,712,000 after buying an additional 84,731 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 849,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,984,000 after purchasing an additional 43,512 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the period. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 153,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,905,000 after purchasing an additional 16,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.25 target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.85.

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $59.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $2,047.95, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.85. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.80.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $84.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.80 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 12.49%. equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for EagleBank (the Bank). The Bank is the Company’s principal operating subsidiary. The Bank is a chartered commercial bank. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank operated 21 banking offices: seven in Montgomery County, Maryland; five located in the District of Columbia, and nine in Northern Virginia.

