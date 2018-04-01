J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,458,918 shares of the department store operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 467,922 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.66% of J C Penney worth $124,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in J C Penney by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,047,334 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $12,790,000 after buying an additional 540,236 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in J C Penney by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,978,823 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 434,323 shares during the period. 1060 Capital LLC acquired a new position in J C Penney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,740,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in J C Penney by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,281,500 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 323,900 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in J C Penney by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 741,981 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 100,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

J C Penney stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. J C Penney Company Inc has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $940.94, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 2nd. The department store operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. J C Penney had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that J C Penney Company Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J C Penney in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Piper Jaffray set a $4.00 target price on shares of J C Penney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. B. Riley set a $4.00 price target on shares of J C Penney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $4.00 target price on shares of J C Penney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a hold rating to the company. J C Penney currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.31.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s business consists of selling merchandise and services to consumers through its department stores and its Website at jcpenney.com. Its department stores and Website generally serve the same type of customers, its Website offers virtually the same mix of merchandise as its store assortment and other categories, and its department stores generally accept returns from sales made in stores and through its Website.

