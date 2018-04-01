Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund (MEN) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund (NYSE:MEN) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund earned a daily sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the closed-end fund an impact score of 46.0885512016902 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE MEN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.63. 128,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,887. Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th.

About Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and investment management.

