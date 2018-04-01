Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (BUI) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.10

Media coverage about Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 48.4269115863591 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE:BUI traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.81. 32,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,162. Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $21.74.

Get Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%.

WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/blackrock-utlts-infrapwr-oprtnt-trst-bui-earns-coverage-optimism-score-of-0-10.html.

Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst Company Profile

Blackrock Utilities, Infrastructure, & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments in the world and by utilizing an option writing (selling) strategy in an effort to enhance current gains.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.