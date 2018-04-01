Creative Learning Co. (CLCN) Director Purchases $132,780.06 in Stock

Creative Learning Co. (OTCMKTS:CLCN) Director Blake Furlow bought 948,429 shares of Creative Learning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.14 per share, for a total transaction of $132,780.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLCN opened at $0.14 on Friday. Creative Learning Co. has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.35.

Creative Learning Company Profile

Creative Learning Corporation offers educational and enrichment programs to children ages 3 to 13+ through its franchisees. The Company, through its subsidiary BFK Franchise Company, LLC (BFK), offers a franchise concept known as Bricks 4 Kidz, a mobile business operated by franchisees within a specific geographic territory offering project-based programs designed to teach principles and methods of engineering to children between the ages of 3 and 13.

