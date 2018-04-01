BlakeStar (BLAS) Trading 49.9% Higher Over Last Week

BlakeStar (CURRENCY:BLAS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. One BlakeStar coin can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptohub. BlakeStar has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $48.00 worth of BlakeStar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BlakeStar has traded 49.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.37 or 0.04415020 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00053425 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00022369 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00033717 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00572629 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00084626 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00054280 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00032535 BTC.

About BlakeStar

BlakeStar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 14th, 2017. BlakeStar’s total supply is 333,539,639 coins and its circulating supply is 287,876,187 coins. BlakeStar’s official Twitter account is @blakestar5. BlakeStar’s official website is www.eranetwork.net. The Reddit community for BlakeStar is /r/blakestar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BlakeStar Coin Trading

BlakeStar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is not currently possible to purchase BlakeStar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlakeStar must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlakeStar using one of the exchanges listed above.

