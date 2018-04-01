BlazerCoin (BLAZR) Price Hits $0.0049 on Top Exchanges

BlazerCoin (CURRENCY:BLAZR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 25th. During the last seven days, BlazerCoin has traded 58.5% higher against the dollar. BlazerCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $6,226.00 worth of BlazerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlazerCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.85 or 0.01692560 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006948 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007667 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004731 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00015776 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00001098 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00020077 BTC.

BlazerCoin Coin Profile

BlazerCoin (CRYPTO:BLAZR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2017. BlazerCoin’s official website is blazercoin.cf.

BlazerCoin Coin Trading

BlazerCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is not possible to buy BlazerCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlazerCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlazerCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

