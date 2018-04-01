BlockCAT (CAT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,556.00

BlockCAT (CURRENCY:CAT) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. In the last seven days, BlockCAT has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BlockCAT token can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00008832 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ForkDelta, IDEX, Cryptopia and Radar Relay. BlockCAT has a market cap of $4.41 million and $2,556.00 worth of BlockCAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007082 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003024 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00690636 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00162493 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00032368 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00031344 BTC.

BlockCAT Token Profile

BlockCAT was first traded on July 15th, 2017. BlockCAT’s total supply is 9,200,151 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,360,121 tokens. BlockCAT’s official Twitter account is @blockcatio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockCAT’s official website is blockcat.io. The Reddit community for BlockCAT is /r/blockcat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlockCAT’s official message board is medium.com/blockcat.

Buying and Selling BlockCAT

BlockCAT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ForkDelta, Radar Relay, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase BlockCAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockCAT must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockCAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

