Blockpool 1-Day Volume Reaches $7.00 (BPL)

Blockpool (CURRENCY:BPL) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Blockpool has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and $7.00 worth of Blockpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockpool coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00002176 BTC on major exchanges including COSS and Cryptopia. During the last week, Blockpool has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00082599 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00028145 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007939 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00031056 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00001014 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00015500 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008098 BTC.

Blockpool Profile

Blockpool (BPL) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2017. Blockpool’s total supply is 25,264,095 coins and its circulating supply is 22,293,890 coins. The official message board for Blockpool is www.medium.com/blockpool. Blockpool’s official Twitter account is @blockpoolio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockpool’s official website is www.blockpool.io. The Reddit community for Blockpool is /r/blockpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockPool is a platform that aims to provide B2B blockchain-based solutions for several types of businesses across a diverse range of industries. In order to achieve it, BlockPool will deploy a globally scaled business plan by using plugins, blockchain sidechains, and other SaaS modular solutions. The BlockPool Team plans to mitigate the costs of data-driven businesses while boosting security and efficiency. Blockpool token (BPL) is a DPoS-based token that will allow network members to purchase BlockPool services and applications. Also, it will benefit the users as shareholders of the BlockPoll's profits. “

Blockpool Coin Trading

Blockpool can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and COSS. It is not possible to purchase Blockpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpool must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

