Blockport Price Hits $0.30 on Exchanges (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last week, Blockport has traded 26.1% lower against the dollar. Blockport has a market cap of $15.48 million and $115,596.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockport token can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00004358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007115 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002959 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00701366 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00160417 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033097 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00030731 BTC.

Blockport Token Profile

Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,980,933 tokens. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blockport is www.blockport.io. The official message board for Blockport is medium.com/blockport.

Blockport Token Trading

Blockport can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is not currently possible to purchase Blockport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.

