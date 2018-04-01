Bloomin' Brands Inc (BLMN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bloomin' Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.63.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Bloomin' Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bloomin' Brands in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Bloomin' Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bloomin' Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bloomin' Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ BLMN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,176,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,842. Bloomin' Brands has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,256.41, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.44.

Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Bloomin' Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 133.73%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Bloomin' Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Bloomin' Brands will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Bloomin' Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Bloomin' Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

Bloomin' Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Michael Kappitt sold 22,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $524,070.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,076 shares in the company, valued at $118,372.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Peter Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,916 shares in the company, valued at $178,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 475,124 shares of company stock worth $11,263,021 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin' Brands by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,268,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,437,000 after buying an additional 1,245,120 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin' Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,480,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Bloomin' Brands by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,517,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,059,000 after purchasing an additional 482,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bloomin' Brands by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,960,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,097,000 after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bloomin' Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc is a holding company. The Company owns and operates casual, upscale casual and fine dining restaurants. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes all brands operating in the United States. The International segment includes brands operating outside the United States.

