Blue Buffalo Pet Products (BUFF) Stake Lessened by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products (NASDAQ:BUFF) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Blue Buffalo Pet Products worth $4,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUFF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUFF opened at $39.81 on Friday. Blue Buffalo Pet Products has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $40.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $7,786.24, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Blue Buffalo Pet Products (NASDAQ:BUFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Blue Buffalo Pet Products had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 77.83%. The firm had revenue of $336.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Blue Buffalo Pet Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Blue Buffalo Pet Products will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BUFF shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo raised shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Blue Buffalo Pet Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

In related news, insider William W. Bishop, Jr. sold 21,200 shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $691,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Nathenson sold 62,708 shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $2,051,805.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,888 shares of company stock worth $5,824,812 over the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc, through its subsidiary, Blue Buffalo Company, Ltd., operates as a pet food company in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Mexico. It develops, produces, markets, and sells dog and cat food under the BLUE Life Protection Formula, BLUE Wilderness, BLUE Basics, BLUE Freedom, and BLUE Natural Veterinary Diet lines.

