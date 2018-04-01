BLUE (CRYPTO:BLUE) Trading Down 44.8% This Week

BLUE (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded down 14.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. In the last seven days, BLUE has traded down 44.8% against the US dollar. BLUE has a total market cap of $4.06 million and approximately $11,442.00 worth of BLUE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLUE token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001633 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX and EtherDelta.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007150 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003035 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.26 or 0.00696075 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00162131 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00032836 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00030624 BTC.

BLUE Token Profile

BLUE was first traded on October 18th, 2017. BLUE’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. The Reddit community for BLUE is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BLUE is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku. BLUE’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue. BLUE’s official website is www.etherblue.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Blue is a platform that aims to add a security layer to the existing smart contracts leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. In order to make it possible, the platform will use a centralized repository of addresses and statistic analysis to blacklist the corrupt token founders and poorly-written smart contracts, for example. Ethereum Blue token will let users benefit from the SDK (Software Development Kit) to automatically scan malicious addresses before approving the sending of ETH from their wallet. “

Buying and Selling BLUE

BLUE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX and EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to purchase BLUE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLUE must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLUE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

