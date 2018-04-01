Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect bluebird bio (BLUE) Stock Price

Media headlines about bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. bluebird bio earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.2256436619513 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get bluebird bio alerts:

BLUE stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,098. The company has a market cap of $8,534.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 2.06. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $74.45 and a fifty-two week high of $236.17.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.84). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 947.42% and a negative return on equity of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.88) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLUE. BidaskClub downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on bluebird bio from $152.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.20.

In related news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 5,435 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.38, for a total transaction of $942,320.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,649,540.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Davidson sold 3,522 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.61, for a total transaction of $611,454.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,421.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,598 shares of company stock worth $13,656,589 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/bluebird-bio-blue-given-daily-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-10-updated-updated.html.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing gene therapies for severe diseases and cancer. With its lentiviral-based gene therapy and gene editing capabilities, it has built an integrated product platform with various applications in these areas. The Company’s clinical programs in severe genetic diseases include its LentiGlobin product candidate to treat transfusion-dependent b-thalassemia and to treat severe sickle cell disease (SCD) and its Lenti-D product candidate to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.