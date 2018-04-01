bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target Raised to $209.00 at Morgan Stanley

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $209.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, March 21st, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down from $122.00) on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Maxim Group boosted their target price on bluebird bio from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $209.00 target price (up from $162.00) on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.20.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $170.75 on Wednesday. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $74.45 and a 52 week high of $236.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,534.77, a PE ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 2.06.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 28.09% and a negative net margin of 947.42%. bluebird bio’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.88) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Cole sold 1,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.38, for a total transaction of $195,746.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,064.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.38, for a total value of $942,320.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,649,540.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,598 shares of company stock worth $13,656,589 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 3,004.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 462,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,371,000 after buying an additional 447,600 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,270,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,539,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $682,366,000 after purchasing an additional 231,697 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 686,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,337,000 after purchasing an additional 200,900 shares during the period.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing gene therapies for severe diseases and cancer. With its lentiviral-based gene therapy and gene editing capabilities, it has built an integrated product platform with various applications in these areas. The Company’s clinical programs in severe genetic diseases include its LentiGlobin product candidate to treat transfusion-dependent b-thalassemia and to treat severe sickle cell disease (SCD) and its Lenti-D product candidate to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD).

