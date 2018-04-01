4,165 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Purchased by BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,165 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 704,782 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $115,788,000 after acquiring an additional 13,404 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.2% in the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 511,728 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $84,072,000 after purchasing an additional 16,066 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,611 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $188.43 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $150.00 and a 1-year high of $199.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $82,686.85, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The retailer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

A number of research analysts have commented on COST shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $192.73 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.76.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total transaction of $3,150,610.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,468,572.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total transaction of $561,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,288.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,859 shares of company stock worth $20,176,650. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

