Bluzelle Hits Market Capitalization of $48.14 Million (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One Bluzelle token can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00004360 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io, IDEX and Binance. Bluzelle has a market cap of $48.14 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007287 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003002 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.60 or 0.00711289 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014961 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000469 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00161035 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00029733 BTC.

Bluzelle Token Profile

Bluzelle was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,000,000 tokens. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ.

Bluzelle Token Trading

Bluzelle can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, IDEX, Gate.io and Binance. It is not possible to purchase Bluzelle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

