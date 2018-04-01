Bodycote (BOY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase reissued their overweight rating on shares of Bodycote (LON:BOY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase currently has a GBX 960 ($13.26) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital raised their target price on Bodycote from GBX 1,025 ($14.16) to GBX 1,050 ($14.51) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 925 ($12.78) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,035 ($14.30) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank cut Bodycote to a hold rating and set a GBX 990 ($13.68) price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, N+1 Singer lifted their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 995 ($13.75) to GBX 1,105 ($15.27) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Bodycote presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,001.25 ($13.83).

Shares of LON BOY remained flat at $GBX 895 ($12.37) during midday trading on Wednesday. Bodycote has a one year low of GBX 728.50 ($10.06) and a one year high of GBX 1,043 ($14.41). The stock has a market cap of $1,780.00 and a PE ratio of 1,864.58.

Bodycote (LON:BOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 49.20 ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 47.20 ($0.65) by GBX 2 ($0.03). The firm had revenue of £690.20 million during the quarter. Bodycote had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.61%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 37.10 ($0.51) per share. This represents a yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $5.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th.

In other Bodycote news, insider Anne Quinn purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 932 ($12.88) per share, with a total value of £83,880 ($115,888.37).

About Bodycote

Bodycote plc is a provider of thermal processing services. The Company has six operating segments, split between Aerospace, Defense and Energy (ADE) and Automotive and General Industrial (AGI) business areas: ADE-Western Europe; ADE-North America; ADE-Emerging markets; AGI-Western Europe; AGI-North America, and AGI-Emerging markets.

